Ashley Benson experienced balding while filming 'Pretty Little Liars'.

The 28-year-old actress played Hanna Marin on the teen drama series and admitted that bleaching her hair during her time on the show led to her starting to go bald.

She told US Elle: ''I bleached my hair so much during season three and it fell right off and you couldn't even tell! I got a call from Warner Bros. like, 'You need to do something with your hair,' and I'm like 'well, duh, I'm bald!' Bleaching my hair was my biggest regret.''

Ashley also says she wore ''horrendous'' amounts of make-up on the show but prefers to keep it natural in real life.

She said: ''On 'PLL', I was always all dolled up but I am not that girl. I try to be but I like to be as comfortable as possible and I feel my best when I'm more downplayed.''

''We wore pounds of make-up on the show, like it was actually horrendous how much makeup we wore.

''You could scratch off the make-up and get it in your nails. By season seven, I went back to being super natural, which is when I felt the most comfortable and that was my favourite look.

''I don't spend money on beauty routines, I like to save money. Besides coconut oil, I use the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream on my hands and lips, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Gel because brows are important, Peter Thomas Roth's gold eye patches I love to get my coffee in them and watch everyone stare and that's really it.''

However, she does have one essential beauty tip; jade rollers.

She said: ''I keep them in my freezer especially now that I'm shooting a movie out here in New York. Every day, I wake up and put this cold roller on my face--I'm still not sure if it did anything, I think it did. It makes me wake up and it's so relaxing. And I think it de-puffed my eyes.''