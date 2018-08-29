Ashley Benson uses pimple cream as an ''accessory''.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has been open about her struggles with acne in the past, and admits that skin breakouts don't bother her anymore because she thinks pimple treatment is ''fun''.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: ''I kind of just like if I have a break out or anything, I'm very open to just like wearing pimple cream everywhere I kind of embrace it.

''I like, I think its fun I think it's a little accessory to add on your skin. Like the pink dry lotion I put all over my face and I think it's quite cute.''

The blonde beauty is the new ambassador for Olay's new Foaming Whip Body Wash, and the 'Spring Breakers' star loves the product as it makes her showers more fun.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with foamy things.

''I take like a thousand showers a day because it's disgusting outside.

''I'm constantly sweating, so this foaming body wash makes me want to shower more because it feels like whipped cream, smells so good, and makes showering so much fun.

''I really don't even have to moisturise that much afterwards because it's so moisturising for the body.''

Ashley is a fan of simple beauty routines with minimal products - her favourite product for a glowing complexion is coconut oil - and the actress focuses her beauty routine on her skin and her eyebrows

The 28-year-old actress said: ''I don't spend money on beauty routines, I like to save money. Besides coconut oil, I use the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream on my hands and lips, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Gel because brows are important, Peter Thomas Roth's gold eye patches I love to get my coffee in them and watch everyone stare and that's really it.''