Ashley Benson uses ''tons of coconut oil'' to give herself a natural glow.

The 28-year-old actress and model has shared her beauty secrets when it comes to securing the perfect summer skin, and says the one product she swears by is coconut oil by the bucket load.

She said: ''My everyday skin routine is washing my hair, my body and then putting tons of coconut oil on. My skin is really sensitive and gets dry so coconut oil keeps me really hydrated and I use it all over my body.''

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star added that she often goes ''bare faced'' when she leaves the house, and so after covering herself in the rich oil, she simply applies some bronzer for a ''glowy'' look.

She told E! News: ''I like to be glowy, I usually just kinda go bare faced, so I do a little shiny glowy bronzer and that's it.''

Although Ashley is on top of her beauty regime, she has suffered mishaps in the past, as last year she revealed that she once bleached her ''whole head off'' during a hair dye disaster prior to season three of 'Pretty Little Liars'.

The beauty - who starred as Hanna Marin in the teen drama, which ran from 2010 to 2017 - said at the time: ''My biggest hair regret was when I tried to bleach my hair and then the person who did, bleached my whole head off and I lost all my hair.

''You can see it in season three of 'Pretty Little Liars'. I have horrible hair.''

Ashley suffered another embarrassment shortly before she was due to walk the red carpet at the MuchMusic Awards in 2016.

The actress donned a silk Juan Carlos Obando-designed gown for the special occasion, but her evening quickly descended into a nightmare.

She said: ''Silk wrinkles really, really easily and when I got out of the car it was completely ruined. Then I took the dress off in the car - was literally naked.''