Ashley Benson bleached her ''whole head off'' prior to season three of 'Pretty Little Liars'.

The 27-year-old actress suffered the embarrassing mishap just before she started filming a new season of the hit TV show, with her hair completely falling out shortly after she tried to dye her locks.

She shared: ''My biggest hair regret was when I tried to bleach my hair and then the person who did, bleached my whole head off and I lost all my hair.

''You can see it in season three of 'Pretty Little Liars'. I have horrible hair.''

Ashley suffered another embarrassment shortly before she was due to walk the red carpet at the MuchMusic Awards in 2016.

The actress donned a silk Juan Carlos Obando-designed gown for the special occasion, but her evening quickly descended into a nightmare.

She told People: ''Silk wrinkles really, really easily and when I got out of the car it was completely ruined. Then I took the dress off in the car - was literally naked.''

Thankfully, the local fire brigade were on hand to help Ashley in her time of need, providing the star with the hot water she required to get rid of the wrinkles in her gown.

The actress recalled: ''I took a robe got out on the red carpet, ran to a fire station with my publicist, had all the fireman get hot water for me.

''I put all these towels under hot water, and my publicist got all my wrinkles out and all the fireman were staring at me and I was like, 'Can you not be in here when I'm about to change.'

''Then I came out in my gown, and I was a really big deal. I was greeted by all these fireman.''