Ashley Benson says she ''didn't get paid'' for starring in 'Spring Breakers'.

The 28-year-old actress appeared alongside the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez in the 2012 drama movie, but has admitted she was barely rewarded for her hard work.

She told InStyle magazine: ''One [film] that I didn't get paid for - really, at all - was 'Spring Breakers', which turned out to be one of my favourite projects I've ever done.

''In the indie film world, I would rather get paid [next to] nothing to work with someone like Harmony Korine and have an amazing experience and the outcome be an incredible film I'm really proud of.''

Despite her celebrity status, Ashley doesn't obsess about money and is happy to shop in thrift stores, rather than spending thousands on expensive clothes.

She confessed: ''I wear a lot of black, a lot of band T-shirts and cool jackets, but it just depends on what I like. If I can get a really cool thing for $30-$40 that would normally be over $100, then I'll take it. I love a good bargain.

''I love Marshalls and TJ Maxx, or a great find at Goodwill. I always want to look great, but I don't have the time or energy and, frankly, desire to spend money on clothes.''

The glamorous star previously confessed she once bleached her ''whole head off'' during a hair dye disaster prior to season three of 'Pretty Little Liars'.

The beauty - who starred as Hanna Marin in the teen drama - said at the time: ''My biggest hair regret was when I tried to bleach my hair and then the person who did, bleached my whole head off and I lost all my hair.

''You can see it in season three of 'Pretty Little Liars'. I have horrible hair.''