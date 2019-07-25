Ashley Benson ''bases'' her style on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's wardrobe looks.

The 29-year-old actress is known for her chic, laid-back fashion when she is on and off camera, and the 'Pretty Little Liars' star has now revealed she ''loves'' taking inspiration from the 33-year-old Olsen twins, who own their joint luxury label The Row, and follows ''at least 20 different'' fan accounts on social media just to keep tabs on their ''simple'' but timeless looks.

Describing her own style, Ashley said: ''Black, simple, and chic - at least, when I try to dress. Usually I'm just in, like, sweats. But when I try, to be honest with you, I base my looks off the Olsen twins. I've been their biggest fan since I was born. Yeah, 100 per cent [they are my style icons]. I follow at least 20 different Mary-Kate and Ashley accounts on Instagram, just for their fashion. I love it.''

And Ashley insisted she met the two actresses-turned-fashion gurus ''twice'' and even modelled their teenage clothing line for Walmart when she was aged 12.

She told W magazine: ''Yeah, twice. They're really nice, but I got weird about it. I was like, 'I can't hang out with you guys.' I grew up watching all their movies, and they started doing fashion, first with this line for Walmart, when I was 12.

''Funnily enough, I ended up being the model for all the clothes. I went to set pretty much every week, but they only came once. I only got to see a glimpse of them, with their little butterfly clips in their hair, but I was still like, ''Oh my god.' ''

The 'Spring Breakers' star - who has created her own sunglasses line with Privé Revaux - went on to admit she likes to wear simple and cool garments in the summer because of the ''hot'' weather.

She added: ''Just jeans and a t-shirt, or cut-offs in the summer. I get way too hot, because I live in New York in L.A., and it's so hot. This summer, I was like, I want to start doing more slip dresses - kind of '90s Courtney Love vibes. But I have to see where I can find those.''