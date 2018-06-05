Ashlee Simpson ''definitely'' wants one more child.

The 33-year-old singer already has nine-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz, and two-year-old daughter Jagger with her current spouse Evan Ross, but she's not done expanding her brood just yet, as she'd like to complete her family with one more child.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''Definitely more kids in the future. Well a kid, another kid.''

To which Evan said: ''I want five more, she said one more.''

And Ashlee quipped: ''I'm like, take it one at a time.''

It isn't the first time the 'Pieces of Me' singer has spoken about wanting to add to her family, as she previously revealed she was keen to have another child with the 'Hunger Games' actor.

She said: ''One more. I definitely want to have another one, for sure. I love being a mom. I mean there's really nothing greater than my kids. So, for me, that's something I continue to want to do in life.''

And Evan, 29, agrees, as he thinks his wife - whom he married in 2014 - is an ''amazing mother''.

He added: ''I got lucky. The fact that I've got a wife who is such an amazing mother, but also so extremely talented. I think there's always a time for everything. She's ready now to show her entertainment side and all that kind of stuff. It's amazing to watch cause she's so talented.''

Meanwhile, the happy couple are set to showcase their family life in their new reality show 'Ashlee and Evan', and have insisted having cameras in their home won't put a strain on their marriage.

Evan said recently: ''I think in any relationship in this industry, there's a stress on relationships.

''I think that's reality, but in no way do I think that if a relationship is meant to be together and a marriage is meant to be together, that anything like a show or being in this industry can change that.

''I don't think any fear is coming from our relationship, which is a good thing.''