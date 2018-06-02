Ashlee Simpson's daughter wants to be just like her grandmother Diana Ross.

The 33-year-old singer has two-year-old daughter Jagger with her husband Evan Ross - who is the son of the iconic musician - and has admitted the tot is already showing signs of a a musical streak, as well as being a little bit of a diva.

Speaking about their daughter, Evan said: ''She's a little star already though. It's crazy. She's a star.''

And Ashlee - who also has nine-year-old son Mowgli from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz - added: ''She's into her Ami [Diana Ross]. She wants the sparkles and the microphone!''

Jagger is currently obsessed with all things ''tutus, princesses and ballet,'' but the couple are convinced she'll pursue a music career when she's older.

Evan told E! News: ''100 percent. 1000 percent. I don't know if we have a choice in the matter.''

Ashlee could even end up forming a whole family band out of her brood, as she recently admitted she'd like to have ''one more'' child.

She said: ''One more. I definitely want to have another one, for sure. I love being a mom. I mean there's really nothing greater than my kids. So, for me, that's something I continue to want to do in life.''

And Evan, 29, agrees, as he thinks his wife - whom he married in 2014 - is an ''amazing mother''.

He added: ''I got lucky. The fact that I've got a wife who is such an amazing mother, but also so extremely talented. I think there's always a time for everything. She's ready now to show her entertainment side and all that kind of stuff. It's amazing to watch cause she's so talented.''

It's not just her children who are set for a life in the musical spotlight either, as Ashlee recently admitted she is planning a return to music herself, and says her two tots are as ''excited'' as she is about the prospect.

She said: ''And it's cute cause the kids get excited. I'll see Bronx playing my old music for Jagger and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's so cute!' and then when we play our new music they're always there listening and it's so sweet.''