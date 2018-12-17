Ashlee Simpson is ''so proud'' of her sister Jessica Simpson after she defended herself online against comments made my Natalie Portman.

Natalie, 37, claimed in an interview earlier this month that she was confused'' as a teenager when she saw Jessica wearing a bikini and claiming she was a virgin, when she was trying to describe the contrast seen in the music industry and what it was trying to tell its audience.

After reading the comments, 38-year-old Jessica hit back to call for Natalie to stop ''shaming other women'' for their clothing choices, and her younger sister Ashlee has now said she was ''supporting'' her sibling from the sidelines.

Speaking to E! News, 34-year-old Ashlee said: ''I mean, I was so proud of my sister. She's definitely a strong woman and she definitely stands up for herself. I was like 'Alright! She's pregnant and...' I was definitely supporting my sister, I was proud of her.''

In Jessica's social media rant, she said she was ''disappointed'' by Natalie's comments, and insisted being confident in her own skin is ''not synonymous with having sex'', as she believes women can ''look however they want''.

And shortly after the post was uploaded, 'Vox Lux' actress Natalie responded with an apology, and clarified that she wasn't trying to shame Jessica, but instead wanted to point out the issues within the industry.

She said: ''Thank you for your words. I completely agree with you that a woman should be allowed to dress however she likes and behave however she likes and not be judged. I only meant to say I was confused - as a girl coming of age in the public eye around the same time - by the media's mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave. I didn't mean to shame you and I'm sorry for any hurt my words may have caused. I have nothing but respect for your talent and your voice that you use to encourage and empower women all over the globe.''