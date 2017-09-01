Ashlee Simpson has gushed about husband Evan Ross on their three-year wedding anniversary, which saw her hail their time together as the ''best'' moments in her entire life.
The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with the 29-year-old actor in 2014 and used her Instagram account to thank him for the ''best three years'' of her life and giving her the ''best love''.
Ashlee - who has two-year-old daughter Jagger with Evan and eight-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz - shared a picture of herself and Evan locked in an embrace on their wedding day and wrote: ''Happy Anniversary my love it has been the best 3 years of my life I love knowing that I get to wake up next to you for the rest of my life. Thanks for giving me the best love.
''Euphoric ...I love you. And yes I stole Jagger's hair clips (sic).''
And the 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1' hunk also used his account on the photo-sharing site to declare his love for the 'The Hot Chick' actress, and admitted he thinks he is ''the luckiest man alive''.
Evan uploaded a string of images of the couple from their wedding and wrote on one: ''Happy Anniversary My LOVE. Its been 3 years today!! Im truly the LUCKIEST MAN alive!! I look forward to spending everyday with you for the rest of my life! Thank you for all the love you have given me! I love you so so much.''
Another picture was simply captioned with a series of heart emojis, while alongside another photo, he wrote: ''Dancing with my wife on our wedding day (sic).''
