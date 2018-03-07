Ashlee Simpson ''definitely'' wants another baby with her husband, Evan Ross.

The 33-year-old singer already has Bronx, nine, from her former marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz, as well as two-year-old daughter Jagger with fellow musician Evan, but the star has admitted she's ready to expand her brood once again, and have her second child with her beau.

When asked about having more children, Ashlee said: ''I want to finish this album and then definitely, for sure. Definitely one more, and then we'll see what happens after that.''

And Evan - who is the son of musical icon Diana Ross - added: ''I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one.''

Ashlee and Evan - who married in 2014, three years after Ashlee divorce from Pete - don't think raising children in the spotlight is ''difficult'', but insist they must be shown ''love'' and ''compassion''.

Evan said: ''As long as you give your children love and they understand what's going on in the world and have compassion, I think it's not the hardest thing in the world.''

To which Ashlee added: ''And being a mom is my number one thing in life. Our kids are incredible.''

The pair also revealed their daughter Jagger is obsessed with her grandmother Diana Ross, and already wants to be the 'Endless Love' hitmaker when she grows up.

Speaking alongside her husband in a joint interview for E! News, Ashlee said: ''Bronx is creative and sweet and he's got an old soul. And Jagger is the boss. She's already like, 'Give me the microphone and the shiny dresses and I am going to be [Grandma]. She loves her [Grandma]. She wants to dress in glitter.''

It comes after Ashlee previously branded her husband as ''the cutest dad ever''.

She said: ''He is the cutest dad ever. He's just so there. It's amazing.''