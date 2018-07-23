Ashlee Simpson takes showers with her two-year-old daughter Jagger.

The 33-year-old singer has her tot with her husband Evan Ross, and has said that whilst she usually starts her mornings with a shower, she is almost always met by her daughter asking if she can hop under the water with her.

Ashlee - who also has nine-year-old son Bronx from her former marriage to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz - said: ''I'm so lucky because Jagger doesn't wake me up, I wake her up. [Then I take a shower, and she tries to join me]. That's kinda how we start our day. A nice little morning. And then Bronx, right now it's summer, so he sleeps in.''

It isn't just morning showers that the 'Pieces of Me' singer can struggle with sometimes either, as she also revealed Jagger can be a fussy eater at times.

During the school year, Ashlee will make pancakes, eggs or oatmeal for breakfast, whilst 29-year-old Evan is in charge of the packed lunches.

For Bronx, he makes a turkey sandwich, and Jagger usually eats carrots with a side of ranch dressing.

Ashlee added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Some days she will eat her lunch and some days not at all. Raisins.''

Fans of the couple will be able to see the family routine in their new reality show 'Ashlee + Evan' premieres in September on E!, and Ashlee's sister Jessica recently admitted she was ''shocked'' about her sibling's return to reality TV after having previously starred in 'The Ashley Simpson Show'.

Jessica, 38, said: ''She did a reality show [before], so I was shocked that she said yes to it, because it's like you're mic-ed for everything.

''[I asked her], 'Wait, are you sure you want everything to be out there?' And she's like, 'Yeah, I'm really confident'.

''That's what you have to have when you're doing reality, you know? You have to be confident in who you are and what you're standing for, and I think she is.''