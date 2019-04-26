Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross will perform together at a charity gala to benefit children around the world.

The couple - who have been married since 2014 and have three-year-old daughter Jagger together - are set to take to the stage at Cinémoi's 2019 Cannes Film Festival Charity Gala benefiting Children Uniting Nations on May 16 in Cannes, France, during the annual film festival.

Ashlee, 33, and Evan, 30, said in a joint statement: ''We're thrilled to be performing at Cinémoi's Gala benefiting Children Uniting Nations. We think it is important to use our platform to help children around the world.''

Children Uniting Nations is a non-profit organisation based in Los Angeles, which is dedicated to providing quality mentoring relationships and services for at-risk and foster youth.

Ashlee - who also has nine-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz - and her spouse previously released a duet album entitled 'Ashlee + Evan' in October 2018, and spoke about their music making process on their E! docuseries of the same name.

The couple released their first single, 'I Do', shortly before their album was released, and it marked the first release for singer Ashlee in over a decade.

Speaking about the track, they said at the time: ''Music was always one of the things that connected us from the beginning. We liked our voices together, and as time went on, we thought it was something that we wanted to share. 'I Do' is our commitment to our music and each other.''

The pop ballad was written by Ashlee and Evan - who is the son of music icon Diana Ross - alongside legendary bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire, Austin Brown, Brian London, and Palmer Reed.