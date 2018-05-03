Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross don't think their new reality show will damage their marriage.

The couple are aware that being in the public eye brings ''stress'' anyway but they think their relationship is so solid, having cameras in their home for 'Ashlee and Evan' won't make a difference.

Evan 29, said: ''I think in any relationship in this industry, there's a stress on relationships.

''I think that's reality, but in no way do I think that if a relationship is meant to be together and a marriage is meant to be together, that anything like a show or being in this industry can change that.''

And though they are a little nervous about sharing their lives with the world, they aren't afraid for their relationship.

Evan said: ''I don't think any fear is coming from our relationship, which is a good thing.''

Ashlee agreed: ''We love each other a lot.''

The programme will document the couple as they work on an album together.

Ashlee said: ''We decided to make this album out of love and kind of going back to duets when that was such a thing.''

The couple have daughter Jagger, two, together, and the 33-year-old singer also has son Bronx, nine, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and both kids will make brief appearances on the new show.

Evan told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's impossible to keep them away because we're with them every day, so they will be, but we're strategic in how we do that. We don't overdo it with them.''

Ashlee added: ''We're very cautious''.

But the pair refused to say whether the 'Outta My Head' hitmaker's sister, Jessica Simpson, or Evan's mom, Diana Ross or sibling Tracee Ellis Ross will be making an appearance.

Evan teased: ''It's a surprise.''

Ashlee added: ''There's going to be some people that you'll see. The support of our families has been wonderful.''

Despite their famous backgrounds, the 'Shadow' singer insists both she and Evan have always been ''very grounded''.

She said: ''We've both been around it. It's not, like, new, but it is new and it is definitely something new for us, but something fun and we've had a good time doing it.''