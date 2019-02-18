Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross take their kids with them everywhere.

The happy couple have daughter Jagger, three, together whilst Ashlee is also mother to Bronx, 10, whom she has with her ex-husband Pete Wentz, and 30-year-old Evan has admitted they always take trips away as a family in order to stay connected to one another, even when they're busy with their careers.

Evan said: ''Even in the time that we're working, we look at times where we can make sure we can get away and take trips with the family. We take [the kids] with us. I feel like that's how I grew up.

''My mom used to take me everywhere. ... We'd be running around doing the whole thing, so I feel like, why not?''

And Ashlee, 34, also credits going to bed at the same time with helping to keep their four-year marriage alive.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''As long as I can get [Ross] on my bedtime sometimes. I like to go bed early.''

Meanwhile, the 'Pieces Of Me' hitmaker previously said she is finding it hard being a ''working mom.''

She explained: ''Music is a career by itself, having a clothing line is a career by itself, having a shoe line is a career by itself, being a mom is a career by itself. It's definitely overwhelming.''

And giving her advice, her mother Tina replied: ''I think if you're doing what you love and your passion shows through, that's all that matters. The key to it is that you find what works for you and your family and then you'll find that success.''