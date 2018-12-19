Ashanti is bringing out a ''sexy and swaggy'' fashion line.

The 37-year-old singer has worked with New York based brand Miss Circle, which has been created by Isabel Deng, to produce the Miss Circle x Ashanti collection, featuring 21 pieces such as evening dresses and accessories.

The 'Foolish' hitmaker says the inspiration behind the collection is to make women ''be the boss''.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six Style section, she said: ''My motto has always been to stay classy and sassy and sexy, not trashy, I think that I always try to inspire women to be bosses and demand respect. You can still be sexy and swaggy and be the boss.''

The 'Rain on Me' singer has been approached by other fashion brands who wanted to collaborate with her in the past but the reason she wanted to work with Miss Circle is because the company was giving her the opportunity to show the world ''who she is.''

She said: ''This is a very visual industry, so I feel like the more things that you're a part of and the more that you're able to show your brand and your style and who you are in different fashions, the better off you are.''

Ashanti has new music planned for 2019 and will be starring in the movie 'Stuck' - on which she also acts as an executive producer - and she thinks the fashion line is another example of her desire to move away from her R&B beginnings.

She said: ''It's really important not to put all of your eggs in one basket or to be one dimensional. Now, more than ever, you have to keep the attention span and you have to keep a lot of things going on.''