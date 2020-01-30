A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill will headline this year's Wireless Festival.

The trio of rappers lead the billing at the Finsbury Park event - which will be held between Friday July 3 and Sunday July 5 - with the urban music festival unveiling a social media video with the full lineup. The urban music festival is now in its fifteenth year and has previously been headlined by Jay- Z, Kanye West and Stormzy.

The festival announced the news on social media, tweeting a video with the full line-up.

The post was captioned: ''Wireless 2020 has touched down.''

The opening night will see hip hop superstar A$AP Rocky close the show with his debut headline performance in the UK.

The 'Testing' rapper - who was arrested in Sweden following a public altercation - was meant to perform at the festival in 2019 but was replaced by J Hus.

Skepta will top the bill on the Saturday night, while rap legend Meek Mill will close the festival on Sunday and will mark his first ever performance in Britain by headlining the Wireless main stage.

The three stars will be supported by the likes of AJ Tracey, Aitch, Young Thug, Quality Control Takeover, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy and Playboi Carti.

Other artists appearing across the weekend include NLE Choppa, Jay1, Young T & Bugsey, DigDat, Rico Nasty, Steel Banglez, Nafe Smallz, Polo G, Pop Smoke, Kida Kudz, Lil Tecca and Darkoo.