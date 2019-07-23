A$AP Rocky's mother feels sick'' with fear for her son.

The rapper has been locked up in a cell in Stockholm, Sweden, since July 3 when he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man.

And his mother Renee Black is worried about how he is coping behind bars.

She told Swedish newspaper Expressen: ''He was just telling me that he wasn't really eating properly, you know. He can't wait to get back into the gym.''

When asked how she feels about Sweden detaining her son, she said: ''I don't wanna say it, I really don't.

''I don't wanna rock any boats, I don't wanna cause any trouble, but then again that's my son.

''I want him to be released and I plead that he can come home.''

She later added to TMZ: ''We thinkin' if the president himself got involved and contacted who he did, if that aint helped then what will help? Because it's like Sweden is saying 'well, we don't care who call, we do what we do'. ''I feel like Sweden is making an example out of him and it's so unjust, but yeah, they're making an example.

''I don't wanna pull the race card, but that's what it's looking like.... So if it walk like a duck and quack like a duck then it's a duck.''

US President Donald Trump has gotten involved in the bid to free Rocky after his close pal Kanye West asked him to speak to the Swedish Prime Minister to try to resolve the case.

Trump tweeted: ''Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!''

Just before his arrest, A$AP, 30, shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ''SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)''

The video showed A$AP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: ''We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail.''

When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: ''I understand but you hit him with it.''

He then said directly to the camera: ''Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us.''