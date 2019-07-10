A$AP Rocky's manager has launched an online petition to free the rapper from the ''inhumane'' prison he's confined to in Sweden.

The 'F**kin' Problems' hitmaker has been locked up in a cell in Stockholm since July 3 when he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man, but it's believed the conditions of the jail are ''not fit for a human being'' and he's having to drink dirty water and sleep on the floor.

A$AP's team have tried to get the US State Department to get him released early but so far their requests have been denied.

John Ehman, his manager, is leading the Change.org petition #JusticeforRocky and says the 30-year-old star is being restricted of ''basic amenities'' and is facing ''horrific unsanitary conditions''.

On the page, he explained: ''The conditions of the facility are horrific. Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.''

According to Ehman, the prosecutor told them they are looking into an ''additional two-week extension'' with a trail start date of around the middle to end of August, which would mean A$AP and his team would have a longer stay in the unfit cells.

He wrote: ''The prosecutor on the case has further communicated that he is working to receive an additional two-week extension for a trial to begin in mid - to end of August.

''To keep Rocky and his colleagues in jail pending the lengthy trial proceedings is a punishment before the fact, with no due process.''

He pleaded: ''Join us in the #JusticeForRocky movement and demand that Rocky be released from Swedish officials immediately.''

At the time of writing the petition is not far off the 300,000 signatures needed, with 291,129 pledging their support.

A source said the facility is so dirty and smelly, and the hip-hop star is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets.

He was also reportedly only given an apple to eat once a day for the first five days and has had faeces hurled at him from the prisoner next door to him, who reportedly suffers from a mental health condition, and slams his head against the concrete wall.

Just before his arrest, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ''SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)''

The video showed A$AP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: ''We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail.''

When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: ''I understand but you hit him with it.''

He then said directly to the camera: ''Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us.''