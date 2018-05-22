A$AP Rocky's new album 'Testing' will be released on Friday (25.05.18).

The 'Everyday' rapper took to Instagram on Monday (21.05.18) to tease the release date, and it has since been confirmed.

He simply captioned a picture of hands pressed against steamy glass: ''525.''

The record is set to feature the likes of Skepta, Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator.

The 29-year-old star - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - has also revealed what it was like working in Kanye's Berlin studio and how there could be more collaborations from the pair on the way.

In an interview with Complex magazine, he spilled: ''Kanye turned the hotel we were staying at into a Yeezy compound.

''[Kanye] was designing sneakers in one suite, making music in one suite, and I was making music in my suite. It was crazy. We shut down the whole hotel.''

The New York native, who co-founded A$AP Mob, has high hopes for his third studio album - the follow-up to 2015's 'At. Long. Last. ASAP' - as he hopes it goes platinum in the first week.

He said: ''I'm tryna go platinum first week. Let's get it. On some Cardi B sh*t times 12, you heard.''

Rocky's last record was executive produced by Danger Mouse, mentor ASAP Mob member Yams and himself.

Sadly Yams passed away in 2015, and the 'Bad Company' hitmaker says the recording process was not the same without him, whilst comparing his loss to when P Diddy lost Notorious B.I.G. in 1997.

He said: ''It wasn't the same without Yams.

''But it's with any legacy that loses a pioneer; you gotta keep going. Yams is a spirit. He's an energy.

''He was always about discovering new talent and trying to put new people on.

''I think that's what validated him in hip-hop. We miss him. RIP to A$AP Yams. I had to do what Puff had to do when Biggie died, or anybody who loses somebody.''