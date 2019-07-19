A$AP Rocky has been ordered to remain in a Swedish jail for another week.

The 'F**kin' Problems' hitmaker has been locked up in a cell in Stockholm since July 3 when he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man.

And a Swedish judge has ruled that Rocky must remain in jail for one more week while prosecutors continue their investigation.

TMZ reports that prosecutors had requested A$AP, 30, remains in jail as they have deemed him a ''flight risk''.

Meanwhile, although Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have lobbied US President Donald Trump to intervene in the situation, Swedish officials have insisted they have not had any communication with the White House.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority told the New York Post's Page Six: ''We have had no communication with the White House.''

Just before his arrest, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ''SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)''

The video showed A$AP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: ''We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail.''

When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: ''I understand but you hit him with it.''

He then said directly to the camera: ''Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us.''