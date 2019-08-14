A$AP Rocky has been ordered to pay $1,300 compensation to his victim.

The 30-year-old rapper and his co-defendants Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers were found guilty of assault by a Swedish court on Wednesday (14.08.19) and ordered to pay $1,300 to their 19-year-old victim, Mustafa Jafari.

The sum will be split between the trio, while the victim had initially sought $16,000, the New York Times reports.

A$AP and his friends were arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in July for their involvement in a fight prior to a music festival and after being found guilty, they were given a suspended prison sentence.

Swedish prosecutors had asked for them to be given a six-month prison sentence but they won't have to serve any more jail time, after being released on August 2nd.

It has been reported that a more serious sentence was not handed down because prosecutors could not prove a bottle was used in the attack.

Journalist Alex Marshall tweeted: ''#ASAPRocky didn't get a stronger sentence as the prosecutor couldn't prove a bottle was used in the attack says the lead judge.''

The court said in a statement, obtained by BBC News: ''The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen,'' the court said in a statement.

''The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences.''

While the defendants had claimed they were defending themselves against Jafari, the court said they were ''not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence'' and added that they ''assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground.''

The court continued: ''The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm.''

Rocky had claimed that the victim harassed his entourage, and had attacked his bodyguard before the fight.

Jafari was awarded damages for ''the violation of his integrity and for pain and suffering''.