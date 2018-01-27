ASAP Rocky broke his nose shooting 'Monster'.

The 29-year-old rapper plays William King in the adaptation of Walter Dean Meyers' book about a teenager who is wrongfully imprisoned for robbery and murder but things didn't exactly go to plan on set.

Director Anthony Mandler told Collider: ''So Rocky plays King, and John David Washington plays Bobo, and they are the antagonists of the film... Because we're making a small movie and because we have method actors, they did the robbery and all their stunts, which is like a vicious fight scene. So the gentleman who plays the bodega owner who gets murdered is a very big, tough guy. Like a Spanish, uptown, 260-pound [guy]. So [Rocky] and John David come in and we just go, and it's a full-bore wrestling fight with a gun flying all over the place, and actually on one of the takes Rocky broke his nose.''

However, the professional star was determined to keep on shooting.

Anthony explained: ''I really applaud him because the energy in the room was incredible and these guys were like jumping over the counter, and he was like, 'Let's go again, I'm good. I'm good.' And I'm sitting there looking at his nose and it's clearly broken, and he's like, 'I'm ready, I'm ready,' and I'm like, 'Yeah no we're gonna take 20 and let's call a doctor'.''

However, the pain set in for Rocky later that night.

He said: ''A few hours later that night I had a good headache.''

And he thinks his broken nose was worth it because the movie is so realistic.

He said: ''We didn't rehearse, we just shot it. But we wanted to do this though, JD and myself. John David told me, 'Man you know what I had my uncles come here from Jersey, from New York, I want this to feel as real as possible, I wanted to do my own stunts, just like [it was] a regular day at the bodega.' John David went through the ice glass, the ice machine. It was crazy.'... It felt like First 48 though. As far as the footage being raw and the rawness.''