A$AP Rocky has revealed his desire to work with Morrissey.

The 29-year-old rapper has been known to collaborate with some unexpected names, having previously worked with the likes of Rod Stewart on his track 'Everyday', and he has now expressed a wish to team up with former Smiths frontman Morrissey on some ''emo'' music.

He said: ''I might have to f**k with Morrissey on some Smiths s**t. Make some emo, real, retro-infusion, motherf***ing 2018 s**t, man.''

The 'L$D' hitmaker also spoke about his upcoming album 'Testing', which serves as his third studio venture and is the follow-up to 2015's 'At. Long. Last. ASAP'.

Rocky revealed he has been ''experimenting in a more calculated way'' for the record, which is yet to have been given a release date.

Speaking on the debut episode of 'Open Late', the star said: ''I wanna take a different approach and challenge the viewer whose tired of hearing the same old s**t. This s**t is cliché at this point. I'm trying to test my viewers and listeners to see if they ready to grow with me.

''This is going to be an amazing f***ing album. I'm going to hopefully change a lot of people's lives again, and hopefully people will make better music, and inspire me to make even better music.''

Rocky has been releasing a steady stream of new music in recent months, including the new track 'Bad Company' which he put out in March.

The track followed three new songs which arrived within a week of each other back in January.

As of the time of writing, it is unknown whether these tracks will appear on his upcoming album.