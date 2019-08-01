A$AP Rocky has testified in his assault trial.

The rapper has been in jail since July 5, after he was allegedly involved in a fight in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival and he has now made his first testimony during his trial for assault causing actual bodily harm.

He told the court: ''Everything seemed to be going fine. Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them ... [it] got a little scary. We didn't want to provoke these guys, we just wanted to get away from them. Mustafa was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn't answer. He looked like he was on drugs.''

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson has alleged that surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant was changed by the rapper's team to coincide with his self-defence claim. He says the unedited footage ''disproves the use of emergency defence''.

Prior to his arrest, Rocky shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ''SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)''

The video showed Rocky remaining relaxed throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down, after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: ''We don't want to fight y'all - we not trying to go to jail.''

When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: ''I understand but you hit him with it.''

He then said directly to the camera: ''Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us.''