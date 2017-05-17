A$AP Rocky has allegedly had his home robbed of $1 million worth of property.

The 28-year-old rapper's Los Angeles home was allegedly targeted by armed robbers who entered the property late on Tuesday (16.05.17), after knocking on the front door of the home and forcing their way inside when a woman answered the door.

According to TMZ.com, the men are said to have grabbed the woman - who is believed to be a relative of the 'L$D' hitmaker - and took her with them around the home whilst they allegedly grabbed around $1.5 million worth of jewellery and other property. It is also believed the perpetrators attempted to take a safe from the home, but left it on the sidewalk.

The publication also reports that A$AP - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - was not at home when the alleged robbery took place, and that sources claim the hit wasn't random, but rather the thieves targeted the rapper specifically.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement released on Wednesday (17.05.17): ''At 11:30 pm last night officers responded to a home invasion robbery. A female was walking outside of the home when she was confronted by three suspects and one of them was armed with a handgun. They forced the victim back into the home. They attempted to take a safe and were unsuccessful, but they took property.''

The news comes just two months after A$AP's girlfriend, 21-year-old model Kendall Jenner, had her own home robbed of over $200,000 worth of property.

It is thought the burglars entered Kendall's house sometime between her leaving at lunchtime and returning home at 8pm. Kendall didn't raise the alarm at first as she didn't realise things had gone missing until she went to her bedroom just after one in the morning.

Police found no evidence of forced entry, and were working under the assumption that Kendall's missing jewellery was taken by someone who attended a party at the home shortly before she noticed the items were gone.