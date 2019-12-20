Rapper A$AP Rocky joked about his own performance in an alleged leaked sex tape in an x-rated response on social media.
The 31-year-old rapper has taken to Twitter after talk of his sex life was trending on social media, and he poked fun at the online reaction with an x-rated message from himself and his ''penis''.
He tweeted: ''MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY.
''AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY, WE'RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P***Y (sic)''
The hip hop star insisted there was a ''long list'' of women who could back up his confidence.
He continued: ''A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F***ED HIM RATE HIM (sic)''
Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky claimed he is a ''sex addict'' as he opened up about his obsession and admitted it ''probably'' started just before his teenage years.
He said: ''Yes, of course. I'm not gonna fabricate - you win some, you lose some. If I won, I'm gonna say I won, if I lost I'm gonna say I lost. That's life, you feel me? I was always a sex addict ... Probably [started] at junior high. I was horny.''
Although Angie pointed out there is a difference between being ''horny'' and an ''addict'', the star reiterated his claim, although it's unclear if he has been professionally diagnosed or not.
Rocky isn't ''embarrassed'' about his situation and accepts it is just something he has to live with.
He added: ''I've been a sex addict for some time ... These are things that people like to stay away from, that they don't like to admit.
''I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I won't do nothing that I'm not proud speaking of.''
