A$AP Rocky says his time spent in jail in Sweden was a ''humbling experience''.

The 30-year-old rapper was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, in July for allegedly being involved in a fight prior to a music festival, and after being released earlier this month, he has said the experience was ''scary'', but he's thankful for all the support from his fans.

Speaking as he took to the stage at the 92.3 Real Street Festival at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, on Sunday (11.08.19) - which was his first performance since leaving Sweden - he said: ''I'm so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good. You know what I'm saying? People who wouldn't even f**k with me felt sympathy and sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can't thank y'all enough. That was crazy. Thank you so much.''

And before leaving the stage, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker sent his thanks to the crowd once again.

He added: ''I know y'all was praying for me. Imma need y'all to keep praying for me. Hopefully with God's will, I'm not guilty and s**t.''

Courts in Stockholm are set to reach a verdict on the rapper's case on Wednesday (14.08.19), almost two weeks after he was released and allowed to travel back to the US on August 2.

Following his release, A$AP wrote on Instagram: ''THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT (sic)''