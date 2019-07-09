A$AP Rocky is reportedly living in a ''disease-ridden'' prison in Sweden.

The 'F**kin' Problems' hitmaker has been confined to a cell in Stockholm since July 3 when he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man, but it's believed the conditions of the jail are ''not fit for a human being'' and he's having to drink dirty water and sleep on the floor.

A source told TMZ.com that facility is ''inhumane'' as it's so dirty and smelly, and the 30-year-old rapper is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets.

He was also reportedly only given an apple to eat once a day for the first five days and has had faeces hurled at him from the prisoner next door to him, who reportedly suffers from a mental health condition, and slams his head against the concrete wall.

A$AP is being held in the cell for two weeks but his team are now trying to get the US State Department involved to get him released early.

Just before his arrest, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ''SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)''

The video showed A$AP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: ''We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail.''

When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: ''I understand but you hit him with it.''

He then said directly to the camera: ''Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us.''