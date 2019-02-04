Asa Butterfield related to 'Sex Education' because his own mother was a psychologist who wanted to ''talk'' about sex.
Asa Butterfield related to 'Sex Education' because his own mother is a psychologist who wanted to ''talk'' about sex.
The 21-year-old actor plays Otis in the new Netflix comedy opposite Gillian Anderson as his sex therapist mother Jean Milburn, and the star found the series' plot all too familiar because he was frequently subjected to graphic chats with his own parents.
And though Asa was initially embarrassed by the frank discussions, he grew to realise that they were both helpful and ''healthy''.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Asa said: ''At times I was like, 'Oh, why do you want to talk about that sort of thing?' [There were] questions that you probably don't think about when you're 12 or 13. But as I got older, I realised it's always healthy to talk about that stuff, especially with your parents. They're always going to be there for you.
''I could hear by the tone of her voice what the conversation was going to be about, and I was like, 'Mum, I'm not having this, I'm sorry but I'm not', and I walked out. It's hard for teenagers to have those conversations with their parents, but I think it's just as hard for the parent to broach a topic with their child. You'd almost rather have that talk with anyone else, even a complete stranger, than your own parents.''
Asa played the titular role in the 2011 Martin Scorsese movie 'Hugo', and the star confessed that his childhood was incredibly ''normal'' - apart from when he would take a break to meet with the legendary filmmaker.
He added: ''I think one of the reasons I was quite mature growing up is because I had to be. I was going to school, then I'd be having dinner with Martin Scorsese.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
While the premise of this movie makes it look like a sci-fi adventure, the truth...
Set in the near future, 'The Space Between Us' is an exploration of the very...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Gardner Elliot isn't like average 16 year old boys, he's lived on a small colony...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
With a gentle current of comedy, this relaxed British drama finds some cleverly involving ways...
Nathan (Asa Butterfield) is different. He has an amazing way with numbers - something which...
Since this entire story centres on virtual-reality gaming, it's tricky to feel any sense of...
Based on the Brian Selznick novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret, Scorsese's first family movie...
Emma Thompson is back with a second encounter between her somewhat scary nanny and another...
Watch the trailer for Nanny Mcphee and The Big BangNanny Mcphee and The Big Bang...