Asa Butterfield admits his latest movie role alongside Simon Pegg and Nick Frost is ''bizarre''.

The 21-year-old actor teamed up with the acclaimed duo to star in the new comedy movie 'Slaughterhouse Rulez', and Asa has revealed he relished the experience.

He shared: ''That's gonna be an interesting one. I did that last year, and it's a comedy/horror, as Simon Pegg does so well. I loved working with the two of them, as well as with the great cast.

''It's set in an English private school, and I play one of the students there, who's incredibly sarcastic and dry and funny, which was a lot of fun to play with. I enjoyed inhabiting that character, who's very witty. It's very bizarre. I'm excited to see it.''

Despite his youth, Asa has already starred in a host of successful films, including 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' and 'Journey's End'.

And the London-born actor has revealed the different factors he considers before he accepts a role in a movie.

Asked what he's now looking for in a film project, Asa told Collider: ''It's a combination. You want to find a character you can relate to, or you think will be exciting or memorable.

''You also want to be invested in the story and all of the characters, and tell a story that's original or exciting or funny. There are a lot of factors when I'm looking at a project, like who's involved, as far as the director and the cast members.''