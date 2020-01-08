Artem Chigvintsev was ''so nervous'' proposing to Nikki Bella.

The happy couple announced this month they got engaged in France back in November, and now Nikki has revealed the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional was nervous to get down on one knee.

Speaking about the proposal in a new episode of her and her sister Brie's podcast, 'The Bellas Podcast', she gushed: ''I will admit, it was very shocking, because Artem and I, we've been together for a year. It was very beautiful. Our families were there, and here we're in France, in a castle, it's my birthday, and Artem proposed. 'Total Bellas' was filming, and I think that's why I didn't see it coming, because I was like, 'There is no way he will do it while we're filming.' Well, he did.

''But Artem ... the way he proposed, he was so nervous, which made me so nervous. All of a sudden, when I could tell how nervous he was, I got really nervous and in my head, I'm like, 'Oh my god, this isn't a birthday surprise anymore. This guy's about to propose to me.' ''

The presence of the 'Total Bellas' film crew during the special moment means fans of the couple will likely get to see the footage if it is shown on the E! reality show.

Nikki, 36, doesn't want to give too many details about the special moment away just yet, but says she's so excited for fans to watch it back on screen.

She added: ''[He said] 'You've come into my life and you've turned it upside down.' I remember going, 'Is that a good or a bad thing?' But, like, he was so nervous ... you know when your words just lose you? But what I have to say, Artem and his tux and what he set up, ahh! I can't wait for you guys to see it.''

And although she's ecstatic about the engagement, Nikki insists they won't be walking down the aisle any time soon.

She said: ''I'm super excited, even though everything was really fast. I'm definitely going to take my time getting married. That was the one thing I told Artem. I was like, 'I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon. I really want to take our time being engaged, and just soak it in.'

''I'm extremely, extremely happy. Artem's just taught me that love has no rules; it really doesn't. It's so beautiful when it's like that. When you can just love.''