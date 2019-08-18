Artem Chigvintsev thinks Nikki Bella is his ''soulmate''.

The 37-year-old dancer - who appears on 'Dancing With the Stars' - has lavished praise on the former WWE wrestler, describing Nikki as ''the good ending to a bad day''.

The hunky star - who has also appeared on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the UK - wrote on Instagram: ''You are my rock, my number one, the good ending to a bad day and the best start to a new day, you are my soul mate. (sic)''

Artem and Nikki have only been dating for a matter of months, but the brunette beauty recently revealed that the professional dancer already has ''baby fever''.

The 'Total Bellas' star admitted Artem has been thinking about starting a family since they started dating.

She shared: ''When we [were] just friends and dancing [during their 'Dancing With the Stars' days], he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first. I remember he used to tell me, 'You just seem like you would be a mom one day. Like, it's so weird to think that you weren't.'

''At that point when we were dancing, I was like, 'No, I'm cool. I'm not going to be a mom. It's all good.'''

And now that they're more than friends, Nikki has made sure to tell him they won't be having kids ''anywhere in the near future''.

She added: ''I've heard about his baby fever forever, but I've told him, 'Look, I don't know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.'''