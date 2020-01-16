Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself ''living without'' Nikki Bella.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional proposed to the former professional wrestler in November, and has now said he felt ready to pop the question to Nikki when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

He said: ''When did I know that I wanted to propose? I can't recall a specific day, but I remember this feeling in my mind thinking that, you know, I just don't see myself being by myself, living without Nicole. So, part of it is because I love her and I just feel this was the perfect, the perfect decision to make, you know? Because, I'll be honest with you, I just don't see myself waking up and for her not to be here.''

Artem also spoke about choosing the perfect ring for Nikki, which he admitted was ''hard'' because his fiancée loves ''big, expensive things''.

He added: ''Was it hard? Yeah it was hard. You know, um, for various reasons. I think for one of the reasons I know Nicole loves, you know, big expensive things and so does a lot of women out there. And, as a man, you want to try to give what you think she deserves.''

Ultimately, he was pleased with the ring he picked out, and 36-year-old Nikki agrees.

She gushed during her 'The Bellas Podcast', which she hosts alongside her twin sister Brie Bella: ''I love my ring. That's why I'm dying for the jeweller to get it sized and fixed, I want to start wearing it.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously insisted that although she's thrilled to be engaged to Artem, the pair won't be walking down the aisle any time soon.

She said: ''I'm super excited, even though everything was really fast. I'm definitely going to take my time getting married. That was the one thing I told Artem. I was like, 'I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon. I really want to take our time being engaged, and just soak it in.'

''I'm extremely, extremely happy. Artem's just taught me that love has no rules; it really doesn't. It's so beautiful when it's like that. When you can just love.''