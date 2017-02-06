Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to smash President Donald Trump's face into a table.
The actor-turned-politician succeeded Trump as the host of Celebrity Apprentice last month (Jan17), and the pair have been trading insults on social media since Schwarzenegger declared last year (16) he would not be voting for Trump in the U.S. election.
The 69-year-old actor has been the subject of President Trump's posts on Twitter, where he mocked Schwarzenegger for the allegedly dismal ratings for the new series of Celebrity Apprentice.
"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT (Donald John Trump). So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported (John) Kasich & Hillary (Clinton)," the 45th President of the United States wrote on Twitter last month (Jan17).
In a new interview with Men's Journal, Schwarzenegger revealed he had to try and calm himself down before responding to Trump's social media tirade. “I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour.' I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table,'" he joked.
"And then I think we can’t do that either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot," the former Governor of California added.
Schwarzenegger did eventually respond to Trump by tweeting a quote from Abraham Lincoln and wishing him luck with his presidency. "Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you."
