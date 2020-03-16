Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged his Instagram followers to ''ignore the morons'' and instead follow expert advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 72-year-old actor has posted a video message on the platform, revealing he's gone into self-quarantine amid the health crisis and is set to spend the coming days having fun with his pets - including a mini horse and a llama - at his home in California.
In a video message in which he is seen feeding his pets, Schwarzenegger explained: ''The important thing is that you stay at home, because there's a curfew now. No one is allowed out - especially someone who is 72 years old.
''After you're 65, you're not allowed outside the house any more, you've got to stay at home.''
Schwarzenegger - who has more than 19 million followers on Instagram - captioned the video message: ''Stay at home
''Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. (sic)''
Meanwhile, fellow Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently admitted she feels ''stressed'' and ''confused'' about coronavirus.
The Oscar-winning actress - who has kids Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, seven - feels as though she's been ''flooded by opinion'' amid the ongoing health crisis.
She said: ''I'm feeling everything that everyone out there is feeling: confusion, stress.
''I'm trying to look for the most scientific facts and not listen to too much opinion. I feel flooded by opinion. (I'm) talking to friends who I find very grounding.''
Reese, 43, has discussed the issue with her mother - but she concedes ''we're all in new territory''.
The 'Morning Show' star reflected: ''It's never happened in my lifetime. Talking to my mother and hearing a historical perspective is interesting from her. But I think we're all in new territory.''
