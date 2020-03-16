Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged his Instagram followers to ''ignore the morons'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 72-year-old actor has posted a video message on the platform, revealing he's gone into self-quarantine amid the health crisis and is set to spend the coming days having fun with his pets - including a mini horse and a llama - at his home in California.

In a video message in which he is seen feeding his pets, Schwarzenegger explained: ''The important thing is that you stay at home, because there's a curfew now. No one is allowed out - especially someone who is 72 years old.

''After you're 65, you're not allowed outside the house any more, you've got to stay at home.''

Schwarzenegger - who has more than 19 million followers on Instagram - captioned the video message: ''Stay at home

''Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.‬ (sic)''

Meanwhile, fellow Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently admitted she feels ''stressed'' and ''confused'' about coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has kids Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, seven - feels as though she's been ''flooded by opinion'' amid the ongoing health crisis.

She said: ''I'm feeling everything that everyone out there is feeling: confusion, stress.

''I'm trying to look for the most scientific facts and not listen to too much opinion. I feel flooded by opinion. (I'm) talking to friends who I find very grounding.''

Reese, 43, has discussed the issue with her mother - but she concedes ''we're all in new territory''.

The 'Morning Show' star reflected: ''It's never happened in my lifetime. Talking to my mother and hearing a historical perspective is interesting from her. But I think we're all in new territory.''