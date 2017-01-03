Arnold Schwarzenegger has drawn inspiration from 'The Terminator' and 'Predator' for his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase.

The 69-year-old actor has taken over from president elect Donald Trump as host of the star-studded business show and following months of speculation, the former Governor of California revealed how he would dismiss hapless hopefuls on the premiere of the show on Monday (02.01.17).

Former 'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast member Porsha Williams and TV presenter Carrie Keagan were left facing the 'Kindergarten Cop' star in the boardroom after their team Prima lost the day's tasks, which had involved creating a beauty experience to sell Tyra Banks' cosmetics line, and creating an original song for gum brand Trident.

And making his decision to dismiss Carrie, Arnold told her: ''I really thought that Carrie, you participated the least in the whole thing. Maybe you've watched previous shows, and those that were quiet stayed on for a longer period of time, but that's not the way I handle things.

''Who is taking the most risk, is who it really comes down to.

''So therefore, Carrie, you are terminated. Now, get to the choppa.''

Just a month ago, the veteran action star admitted he was still unsure what his catchphrase on the show - replacing Trump's ''You're fired'' - was going to be.

He previously said: ''We narrowed it down to, like, eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don't know yet.''

And Arnold previously spoke of his excitement at replacing Trump on the show.

He said: ''I've been governor twice in California, and now to go and go to this is terrific for me. And for him, it's great to go from this to politics.

''The bottom line is, the country, America, where do you have the possibilities to do that many things? Only in America.

''This is a whole new challenge - something that I've never done before, so this is really wonderful.

''And I think with the characters that they've picked there will be major drama.''