Trump took to Twitter on Friday (06Jan17) to mock Schwarzenegger's new version of his old reality show Celebrity Apprentice, after the debut of the latest season, with the Terminator star in charge, failed to score big in the ratings.

The new series, renamed The New Celebrity Apprentice, features famous faces including Boy George, Vince Neil, and Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali all competing to win cash for charity, but the premiere on Monday (02Jan17) lured just 4.93 million viewers, a 43 per cent decrease from the debut of Trump's final season in 2015.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT (Donald J. Trump)...," Trump wrote. "So much for.... being a movie star..."

Arnold, who did not support the Republican candidate in the lead up to November's (16) presidential election, promptly fired back, suggesting Trump spend less time monitoring TV ratings and instead work on his political agenda for when he takes over from President Barack Obama on 20 January (17).

"There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump," the movie tough guy responded. "I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."

Arnold, who served two terms as the Governor of California until 2011, has since also shared a quote from former President Abraham Lincoln, encouraging Trump to draw inspiration from the historic leader's words of wisdom.

"Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonald Trump," Arnold pleaded. "It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you."

In an accompanying video, Arnold reads out part of Lincoln's famous address, in which he stated: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."