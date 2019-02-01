Arnold Schwarzenegger started shooting 'Terminator 6' just three months after undergoing open-heart surgery.

The 71-year-old actor - who reprised the iconic role for the upcoming movie - admitted he couldn't wait to star in the Tim Miller-directed film, despite going under the knife just three months earlier.

Speaking about his health, he shared: ''I always have a lot of help.

''You need to have the doctors there to pump you up, the nurses there to help you with the walking, to get going again.

''My girlfriend Heather [Milligan] was there, and she was pumping me up all day long and she stayed there at night ... Three months later I was on the set of 'Terminator 6' shooting in Budapest.''

And Schwarzenegger admitted he is already excited for the film's release later this year.

He told Extra: ''I was very happy with the filming of it, so it will come out in November.''

Schwarzenegger first achieved international fame as a professional bodybuilder, which led to his career in the movie business.

And the veteran star - who has also served as the Governor of California - thinks all of his success can be traced back to his bodybuilding days.

He said: ''When I started lifting I got compliments right away.

'''Wow! You've been lifting for a month? This is incredible. Look at your muscles popping out!' It was the perfect storm.

''Bodybuilding got me into the movies, then the movies got me into political office - because politics is all about name-recognition. So it all goes back to bodybuilding. Without that I wouldn't have achieved any of the things that happened after.''