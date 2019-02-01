Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he started shooting 'Terminator 6' just three months after undergoing open-heart surgery.
Arnold Schwarzenegger started shooting 'Terminator 6' just three months after undergoing open-heart surgery.
The 71-year-old actor - who reprised the iconic role for the upcoming movie - admitted he couldn't wait to star in the Tim Miller-directed film, despite going under the knife just three months earlier.
Speaking about his health, he shared: ''I always have a lot of help.
''You need to have the doctors there to pump you up, the nurses there to help you with the walking, to get going again.
''My girlfriend Heather [Milligan] was there, and she was pumping me up all day long and she stayed there at night ... Three months later I was on the set of 'Terminator 6' shooting in Budapest.''
And Schwarzenegger admitted he is already excited for the film's release later this year.
He told Extra: ''I was very happy with the filming of it, so it will come out in November.''
Schwarzenegger first achieved international fame as a professional bodybuilder, which led to his career in the movie business.
And the veteran star - who has also served as the Governor of California - thinks all of his success can be traced back to his bodybuilding days.
He said: ''When I started lifting I got compliments right away.
'''Wow! You've been lifting for a month? This is incredible. Look at your muscles popping out!' It was the perfect storm.
''Bodybuilding got me into the movies, then the movies got me into political office - because politics is all about name-recognition. So it all goes back to bodybuilding. Without that I wouldn't have achieved any of the things that happened after.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...