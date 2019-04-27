Arnold Schwarzenegger is ''so proud'' of his son, after he graduated from Pepperdine University.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is ''so proud'' of his son, after he graduated college.
The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (27.04.19) to share a picture of himself with his 21-year-old son Joseph Baena at his college graduation, as the youngster celebrated graduating from Pepperdine University.
Alongside the image of himself and Joseph, Arnold wrote: ''Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you! (sic)''
The 'Terminator' star has Joseph with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, and is also father to Katherine, 29, Christina, 27, Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21, all of whom he has with his wife Maria Shriver.
Despite having just graduated college, Joseph already has ambitions of following in his father's footsteps by taking up bodybuilding, and Arnold - who won Mr. Olympia six consecutive times - said he'd be delighted to see his son take part in the classic physique competition.
He said: ''He's very serious about it and I'm very happy about it because I said to him, 'It's important to take care of your body, train hard, if you're passionate about that, but also study hard, because the key is to get your business degree at Pepperdine.'
''He is very serious about this whole thing. He wants to compete in one of the classic physique competitions ...
''He's training very hard ... I'm a big believer in also training for strength ... I put it on 455 and he did two reps. I saw him do one and I was like, 'Go for the second one, Joseph...'''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...