Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Chris Pratt is ''fantastic'' and is delighted he's getting married to his daughter Katherine.
The 'Terminator' actor's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, recently got engaged to the 'Jurassic World' star and her famous father couldn't be happier for the couple.
He told US TV show 'Extra': ''That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris -- he's fantastic.''
Katherine's mother, Maria Shriver, recently revealed her 29-year-old daughter couldn't be happier after Chris popped the question following a six-month romance.
Maria said: ''She's super happy and gave me super strict instructions not to talk about it ... It's not my moment.
''She wants to have her moment.''
Maria previously publicly congratulated the couple on their engagement via a comment on Instagram.
She wrote: ''Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people. We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let's go.''
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor - who has six-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - recently admitted he wants to have ''lots of kids'' with Katherine.
Asked about his future plans and ambitions, Chris said: ''The future? Oh ... Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.''
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star may be one of the most in-demand actors in the world but he still considers his home life to be his priority.
He said: ''I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work.
''I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.''
