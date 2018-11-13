Arnold Schwarzenegger is ''very pleased'' with Chris Pratt.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star has won the seal of approval of his girlfriend's father Katherine Schwarzenegger after the three met up with Arnold's girlfriend Heather for brunch on Sunday (11.11.18).

One source said: ''Chris and Katherine met up with Arnold and his girlfriend Heather for Sunday breakfast at the FIG restaurant. Arnold seemed happy that Chris and Katherine joined him.''

Whilst another insider added to People magazine: ''A lot of laughter and storytelling. Arnold seemed very pleased to spend time with Chris. It was obvious that they got along and enjoyed getting to know each other. They had eggs, breakfast meats and fruit. Chris settled the check.''

And things are going from strength to strength between the couple.

A source shared: ''Everything seems to click with them and works. They have the same values, lifestyle and priorities. She has always been good with children, but she really shines and has stepped in to this role perfectly. She knows her place with him and is there to have fun and support him. From the moment they met, it just seemed different for Katherine. This is definitely the most serious relationship she has had. They haven't been together that long but everyone is rooting for an engagement to happen soon.''

Chris and Katherine are reportedly ''inseparable''.

An insider shared: ''The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable. They just love each other's company and have so much in common. They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven.''