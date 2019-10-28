Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted he might consider working with his son-in-law Chris Pratt, but insisted the ''most important'' thing is how happy he makes his daughter Katherine.
Arnold Schwarzenegger might consider working with Chris Pratt.
The 'Terminator: Dark Fate' star has opened up about the possibility of working with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor - who is married to his daughter Katherine - and while there is nothing in the pipeline, he heaped praise on his son-in-law's talents on camera.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Maybe, we haven't talked about it. But I respect him very much.
''I think he's a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he's in good shape physically, and he's talented. But besides all of that, he's great with my daughter, and that's the most important part.''
Chris and Katherine married in June after a year together, and Arnie, 72, described his daughter's man as ''a real kind person''.
He added: ''He's just a nice man. It's always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life.
''But if you're not kind and if you're not a real mensch, you know, then you don't have much.
''He is a real kind person, and he's terrific with her.''
The actor's comments come after Katherine - who is the daughter of Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - said life would be a lot more manic and stressful if she didn't have Chris, 40, by her side helping her through her daily struggles.
The 29-year-old author previously explained: ''I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone.
''There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. Being around people who are just very -- my husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK.' ''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...