Arnold Schwarzenegger might consider working with Chris Pratt.

The 'Terminator: Dark Fate' star has opened up about the possibility of working with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor - who is married to his daughter Katherine - and while there is nothing in the pipeline, he heaped praise on his son-in-law's talents on camera.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Maybe, we haven't talked about it. But I respect him very much.

''I think he's a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he's in good shape physically, and he's talented. But besides all of that, he's great with my daughter, and that's the most important part.''

Chris and Katherine married in June after a year together, and Arnie, 72, described his daughter's man as ''a real kind person''.

He added: ''He's just a nice man. It's always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life.

''But if you're not kind and if you're not a real mensch, you know, then you don't have much.

''He is a real kind person, and he's terrific with her.''

The actor's comments come after Katherine - who is the daughter of Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - said life would be a lot more manic and stressful if she didn't have Chris, 40, by her side helping her through her daily struggles.

The 29-year-old author previously explained: ''I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone.

''There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. Being around people who are just very -- my husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK.' ''