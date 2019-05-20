Arnold Schwarzenegger has updated his fans to let them know he won't be ''pressing charges'' after a crazed fan dropkicked him at a sporting event in South Africa.
Arnold Schwarzenegger ''is not pressing charges'' after an obsessed fan dropkicked him in South Africa.
The 'Terminator' actor was seen in a viral video recording a message to his Snapchat account at the Arnold Classic Africa event in Standton on Saturday (18.05.19), where he was judging a rope jumping contest, when the ''idiot'' jumped on his back from behind and knocked him down.
Schwarzenegger admitted he had no idea what had happened to him until he saw the clip online.
He has since updated his 4.3 million Twitter followers to let them know he won't be involving the police and said he hopes the unidentified male ''gets his life on the right track''.
He wrote: ''Update: A lot of you have asked, but I'm not pressing charges.
''I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track.
''But I'm moving on and I'd rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.''
Schwarzenegger had used the micro-blogging site to reassure his fans that there was ''nothing to worry about'' after the video surfaced.
He wrote: ''Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat. (sic)''
The Hollywood legend also asked his followers not to share the footage and instead support the ''hero'' young athletes competing at the event, which is named after the 71-year-old star.
He added: ''Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They're on my Snapchat. (sic)''
He continued ''We have 90 sports here in South Africa at the @ArnoldSports, and 24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring all of us to get off the couch. Let's put this spotlight on them.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
In the near future, the world has been ravaged by a terrifying zombie plague. With...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets one of his most complex roles yet in this messy, violent thriller,...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...