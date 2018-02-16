Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined 'Kung Fury'.

The 70-year-old actor has joined a star-studded cast, including the likes of Michael Fassbender and David Hasselhoff, for the action-comedy, which is a follow up to David Sandberg's 2015 short of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger - the former Governor of California - will portray the US president in the motion picture.

Sandberg is set to star as the titular character and produce the movie, an homage to 80s martial arts and police action films.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, Aaron Schmidt, Philip Westgren and Conor McCaughen will also produce the project, and Pelle Strandberg will executive produce.

The movie is set in Miami in 1985 and tells the story of police officer Kung Fury and his Thundercops force who have been assembled to defeat Adolf Hitler.

Fury will have to travel through time and space in the motion picture to save his pals after the Thundercops disband following the death of one of their members.

'Kung Fury' is due to start shooting in the US and Europe this summer.

Schwarzenegger's latest movie sees him star in 'Viy 2: Journey to China' alongside Jason Flemyng, who appears as cartographer Jonathan Green as he heads from England to China.

Charles Dance and Jackie Chan also appear in the motion picture, which dropped earlier this month in Russia.

In 2015, Schwarzenegger returned for the fifth 'Terminator' movie, entitled 'Terminator Genisys', opposite Jason Clarke, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney, J. K. Simmons, Dayo Okeniyi, Matt Smith and Courtney B. Vance.