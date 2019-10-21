Arnold Schwarzenegger is now ''99 per cent vegan''.

The 72-year-old action legend has been living on a meat and dairy-free diet for the past three years, only making very few exceptions regarding his food intake.

However, Arnie admits the promotional tour for his latest film, sci-fi sequel 'Terminator: Dark Fate', has played havoc with his meals.

Talking about how his diet was sabotaged by filming a video for LADbible in which he was asked to eat a selection of traditional Austrian and American snacks and pick his favourites, he said: ''They totally screwed up my diet! Kipferl cookies, Oreos, Twinkies, Sachertorte...''

Arnie's vegan menu is a far cry from his competitive bodybuilding days when he consumed a diet consisting mostly of tuna, meat, eggs and chicken to build muscle mass and used to scoff five massive meals a day.

He famously used the line ''you hit like a vegetarian'' in the 2013 film 'Escape Plan'.

The former Governor of California has previously suggested that people should have a couple of meat free days a week.

Speaking in 2015, Arnie said: ''Right now, seven million people are dying every year. That is alarming and everyone in the government has the responsibility to protect the people ... 28 per cent of the greenhouse gasses come from eating meat and from raising cattle, so we can do a much better job.''

The 'Running Man' star was ''star-struck'' after meeting environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg earlier this year. He also offered Greta an electric car last month to help her travel across North America.

Speaking to Norwegian-Swedish TV show 'Skavlan', Greta, 16, said: ''One of the funniest offers I've received is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has offered me to lend his electric car if I want to.''

Despite his passion regarding climate change, Arnold recently revealed that he ''hates'' politics.

He said: ''I hate politics. Even when I was Governor (of California) I never considered myself a politician. I was a public servant who created policies to make things better for people.''