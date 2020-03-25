Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to help assist first responders.

The 72-year-old actor has established the Frontline Responders Fund, which will provide critical supplies such as masks, gowns, and gloves to medical professionals as they treat patients suffering with coronavirus and he's kicked off the initiative with his generous donation.

He announced the fund on Instagram and wrote: ''I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better.

''This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.''

The fund aims to raise $5 million and it has already passed the halfway mark.

The 'Terminator' star's new initiative comes a few days after he teamed up with TikTok to help feed hungry families.

The online platform have donated £3 million to the 'Conan the Barbarian' actor's After-School All-Stars, which usually funds afterschool programmes for children, but amid school closures to try and halt the coronavirus pandemic, the former Governor of California thought it would be ''cool and great'' to provide food through the foundation instead.

He said in a TikTok video: ''Because of the corona crisis, those kids have been sent home so now instead of providing after school programmes we thought it would be cool and great if we could provide food for those families.

''But, of course, you can have the best ideas in the world but if you don't have the money you have nothing ... So TikTok came along and said we are the ones that are going to donate the millions of dollars to help feed those families.''

The foundation's team will deliver food and gift cards for groceries to families in need to 60 cities in the country, including New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Miami.

After-School All-Stars have partnered with the likes of Food Land, Giant, Kroger, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Target, and Walmart to supply the food vouchers.