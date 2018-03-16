Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't feel his age.

The 70-year-old actor insists he feels just the same now as he did two decades ago because he is still working hard and enjoying a ''great'' life.

Speaking on 'The Project', he said: ''I feel the same way [now at 70] as I did 20 years ago.

''It's only on my passport or my driver's licence, but I feel the same way as I did 20 years ago.

''I feel good about myself. I work out. I make my movies. Life is great. I feel useful and productive.''

And the 'Terminator' star admitted he still has early morning workouts every day, where he pushes himself as hard as ever.

Speaking to news.com.au, he revealed: ''I lift all the time, I go every day to the gym. I bicycle, I lift, I ski, I do everything else.

''I get up at 5am and I ride the bike to the gym. I work out there for an hour, then I ride home and have breakfast.

''My day starts like that. Before I ever get to the office, I've already done my workout for the day. I've done something.''

The former Governor of California - who has children Katherine, 28, Christina, 26, Patrick, 24, and Christopher, 20, with ex-wife Maria Shriver - as well as Joseph, also 20, with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena - knows staying in shape isn't easy but believes the key approach is not to ''think''.

He explained: ''[Working out] is not just difficult to do in the beginning. It's always going to be difficult. I say to people, 'Don't think'. Just get up, get on your bicycle, ride the bike, then start thinking. Because as soon as you start thinking, you will have 5000 reasons why you shouldn't do it.

''I'm in such a routine now that I don't even ask myself, 'should I or shouldn't I'.''

The ex-bodybuilder also revealed a surprising other passion - playing chess.

Arnold enjoys the game because it requires a lot of focus and helps him disconnect from the stresses of life.

He explained: ''When you're playing chess, you cannot think about anything else otherwise you get beaten.

''You have to stay focused every second. It's a really great form of disconnection from everything else.''