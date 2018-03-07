Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed 'Terminator 6' will start shooting this summer.

The 70-year-old actor starred in the original James Cameron movie as the titular character - a T-800 killer cyborg - alongside Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and now a sixth film in the franchise is currently in the works with the two original cast members returning in their roles.

And now, the actor has confirmed to the fan site TheArnoldFans.com that shooting will start this year and he is ''looking forward'' to reprising his role.

He said: ''We are starting to shoot 'Terminator 6' in June to the middle of October, so I am in that.

''I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It's gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.''

Cameron was at the helm for the original 1984 movie and sequel 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day', but was not involved in 2003's 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines', 2009's 'Terminator Salvation' or 'Terminator Genisys'.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but Miller and Cameron are reportedly treating the film as a direct sequel to 'T2: Judgment Day'.

In the original movie, Schwarzenegger played the villain but in the sequel his character was the hero.

Recently Schwarzenegger told fans of the sci-fi franchise that they can expect a return to the stripped down story of the cult classic.

Schwarzenegger said: ''I think James Cameron and Tim Miller came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie.

''What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton's character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.''