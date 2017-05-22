Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he and James Cameron are on board a sixth 'Terminator' movie.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed there will be a sixth 'Terminator' movie.
The 69-year-old actor has been teasing fans about the possibility of another instalment since the franchise was rebooted with the 'Terminator: Genisys' two years ago, but it looks like it's full steam ahead from now on as he has revealed James Cameron will produce the film while he reprises his role as the cyborg assassin.
Speaking to Screen Daily, he said: ''It is back... It is moving forward. [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise... I will be in the movie.''
The 62-year-old filmmaker was at the helm for the original 1984 movie and sequel 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day', but was not involved in 2003's 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines', 2009's 'Terminator Salvation' or 2015's 'Terminator Genisys'.
Meanwhile, it's believed bosses have had a swift change of mind as it was claimed three months ago that Paramount executives had shelved the plans to make another film because of the criticism the 2015 blockbuster, which saw Emilia Clarke portray Sarah Connor alongside Schwarznegger's Terminator, received.
A source said at the time: ''It is over for 'The Terminator' and Arnold.
''The studio has taken the sequel off the production slate completely, meaning there is no preproduction or any plans for another sequel. The talent had been offered long term deals, but this is not happening.
''The 'Genisys' movie was seen as a way of reviving (the franchise), but the critics were not happy and somehow the studio bosses fell out of love with making more, even though they made huge profits.''
According to reports, 'Terminator Genisys' financier David Ellison was backing a new film and respected sci-fi authors had been asked to come up with plot ideas.
